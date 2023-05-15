Minnehaha Academy product Craig McDonald excited to start Gophers career

Craig McDonald talks joining Gophers and returning home

Former Minnehaha Academy defensive back Craig McDonald is the Homecoming King. After starting his college career at Iowa State before playing last year at Auburn, he’s coming home to play for the Gophers. He made his commitment earlier this month.

As a two-time transfer, McDonald will have to petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility. But after the Auburn coach was dismissed and he’s now closer to his family, his case is compelling.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with McDonald to find out why the Gophers are the right fit.

McDonald played two games at safety for Auburn last season. He first played at Iowa State, where he had 41 tackles and two interceptions in 2021. He played one game for the Cyclones in 2020 and will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Gophers.

The Gophers plan on using McDonald as a nickel-back, so closer to the line of scrimmage, he said.