Q&A: Former Gophers CB Terell Smith ready to fulfill NFL dream

The last three months have been a whirlwind for former Gophers cornerback Terell Smith. From the Shrine Bowl to training to the Combine, the last three months have been nonstop. That run continues on Wednesday at Gophers Pro Day.

Smith spent time on Monday with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson to discuss the pre-draft process, his Gophers career, Wednesday’s Pro Day, and more.

Smith is expected to be a second or third day draft pick.

Smith came on strong in his fifth season at Minnesota, starting all 13 games. He made 38 tackles (34 solo) and had 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, broke up five passes, had two interceptions and forced one fumble. Following the season, he was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and participated in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Smith was the highest-graded defensive back at the Shrine Bowl per @PFF (86.0), was the fastest defensive player there per @ZebraTechnology (21.37 MPH). He also ran a 4.41 40-yard/1.50 10-yard at the Draft Combine in Indianapolis.

Smith said he speaks regularly with Washington starting cornerback and ex-Gopher Ben St-Juste and keeps in touch with Tampa safety and ex-Gopher Antoine Winfield Jr.