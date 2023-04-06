Q&A: 2024 WR Corey Smith on committing to Gophers

It’s been a nice 2024 recruiting run for the Gophers football program. Another recent pick-up is wide receiver Corey Smith of Brownsburg (IN).

Smith committed to the Gophers over 13 other scholarship offers, including Illinois and West Virginia. This past season for Brownsburg, Smith recorded 40 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns.

KSTP Sports spoke with Smith, via Zoom, to find out why he wants to be a Gopher. Smith was on vacation in Mexico at the time.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Smith and to see him in action***

“I am very honored to say that I will be committing to the University of Minnesota to play for Coach (P.J.) Fleck and Coach (Matt) Simon,” Smith tweeted.

Smith visited campus in mid-March.