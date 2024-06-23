Cooper-grad, incoming Gopher football transfer Jaxon Howard hosts hometown homecoming

Jaxon Howard will make his on-field homecoming later this fall when he makes his Gopher Football debut. In the meantime he gathered fans, family and friends for an unofficial “Welcome Home” Saturday night in New Hope.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Jaxon Howard about his first impressions since joining Gopher football and the homecoming gathering he hosted on Saturday night

As a senior at Robbinsdale Cooper in 2022, Howard was the top-rated high school football prospect in the state.

After spending his first season of college at LSU, he announced he’d transferring home to attend the University of Minnesota and play for the Gophers this fall.

We joined him at Arizona Taco Company in New Hope as he hosted a gathering on Saturday night.