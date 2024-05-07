Conference matchups for Gophers women set for upcoming season

The Gophers women’s basketball team will play just one conference opponent both at home and on the road next season.

The Big Ten announced 2024-25 home and away matchups for each team on Tuesday, with Wisconsin being the lone team Minnesota will play both at Williams Arena and away from home.

In the first year of the 18-game schedule next season, the Gophers will host Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin while traveling to Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Details for each game will be released at a later time.

The Gophers finished 20-16 in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season at the helm but were only 5-13 in conference play, finishing 11th in the league.