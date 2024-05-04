Collier, Williams lead Lynx to 92-81 win in preseason opener

Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams each scored 17 points as the Minnesota Lynx opened the 2024 preseason with a 92-81 win over the Chicago Sun Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Bridget Carleton added 12 points off the bench for the Lynx, who shot 52.9% from the field. Diamond Miller scored five points in 17 minutes in her first game since offseason knee surgery. Lynx first-round pick Alissa Pili scored two points on 1-o-7 shooting in 13 minutes.

