Collier, McBride discuss Lynx hot start, preview Wednesday night vs Atlanta

Sitting 11-3 and in third place in the WNBA – also leading the Western Conference – the Minnesota Lynx are off to a red-hot start.

Click the video box on this page to watch Wednesday morning interviews at Lynx pregame shootaround with Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

They’ve shaken the slow start of opening last year 0-6 – a slide they shook off to still make the WNBA playoffs.

Solid contributions from the entire starting five and bench players have the Lynx just two games behind league-leading Connecticut (13-1).

The Lynx have 6-6 Atlanta at Target Center on Wednesday night.

Per a team release, there will be several Juneteenth celebrations during and surrounding the game:

Lynx players will wear special Juneteenth warm-up shirts

National Anthem | Monique Blakey: Blakey is a singer/songwriter and discovered her voice at the age of five. Blakey has auditioned for network television shows American Idol and The Voice, recorded with several mainstream artists and acted in several stage productions

Black National Anthem | Chelsea Phillip and Elisha Phillip: the brother-sister duo will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” featuring Chelsea on vocals and Elisha on keys.

Halftime Performance | TKO Drumline and Knockout Dance Team: Minneapolis-based TKO Drumline and Knockout Dance Team is a dynamic musical group made up of young people from the north metro and north Minneapolis. The group was founded in 2010 by Byron Hawkins to teach drumming techniques and rudiments to young people ages 8-18.

In-arena Spotlight | SPRAYFiNGER & Art Show: SPRAYFiNGER is a graffiti arts community dedicated to elevating the art and culture of graffiti through educational programs and collaborations.

Inspiring Woman: Leslie Redmond: As part of the Lynx “Inspiring Women” series, Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP and founder of Don’t Complain Activate, will be recognized for her advocacy around advancing and creating more equitable work environments.