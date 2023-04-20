Q&A: Former NBA center Cole Aldrich on Wolves being down 2-0 vs. Denver

Bloomington native and former NBA center Cole Aldrich chatted with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Timberwolves being down 2-0 vs. Denver in this 1st round best-of-7 series.

Aldrich played for the Wolves under coach Tom Thibodeau and was teammates with current Wolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns. Aldrich was on the Rockets in 2012 when current Wolves coach Chris Finch was an ass’t coach.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Aldrich***

Aldrich played in the NBA for eight seasons following being the 11th pick in the 2010 Draft. He won a national title in college playing for Kansas, and was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Bloomington Jefferson HS.

Note: Wolfson misremembered that in 1994 Denver beat Seattle, 8 vs. 1, after being down 2-0. Back then, it was a best-of-5 in the 1st round.