At quarter mark of season, Cole Aldrich buying what Timberwolves are selling

Former Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich has been watching this year’s team and is a believer after this 15-4 start.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Aldrich this week, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Aldrich***

Aldrich played in the NBA for eight seasons following being the 11th pick in the 2010 Draft. He won a national title in college playing for Kansas, and was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Bloomington Jefferson HS.