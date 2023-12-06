At quarter mark of season, Cole Aldrich buying what Timberwolves are selling

By KSTP Sports

Cole Aldrich on first place Timberwolves

Former Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich has been watching this year’s team and is a believer after this 15-4 start.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Aldrich this week, via Zoom.

Aldrich played in the NBA for eight seasons following being the 11th pick in the 2010 Draft. He won a national title in college playing for Kansas, and was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Bloomington Jefferson HS.