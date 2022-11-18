Class 6A Semifinals: Maple Grove beats Lakeville South 14-7 in Prep Bowl rematch

In a rematch of last year’s Class 6A state title game, Maple Grove beat defending state champion Lakeville South 14-7 Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Maple Grove quarterback Jacob Kilzer was a perfect 8-for-8 passing for 127 yards. His biggest play was a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Anderson which gave the Crimson a 14-7 halftime lead.

Neither team found the end zone in the second half. Maple Grove’s defense had three interceptions in the game.

The Crimson advance to the Prep Bowl for the second straight year. Lakeville South beat Maple Grove 13-7 last year. Maple Grove will face the winner of Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount at the Prep Bowl on December 2.

