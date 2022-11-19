Class 6A Semifinal: Rosemount stays unbeaten with 14-10 win over Eden Prairie

Rosemount rushed for 240 yards in a 14-10 win over Eden Prairie Friday night in the Class 6A state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Irish won the game without attempting a single pass. Jackson Ganser and Jermaine Richardson scored touchdowns for Rosemount in the first half as they built a 14-7 lead.

Eden Prairie closed the gap on a 39-yard field goal from Luca Ratkovich early in the 4th quarter. The Eagles were driving late in the 4th quarter after a long catch from Michael Gross but Rosemount recovered an Eagles fumble with 3:40 remaining and held on for the win.

Rosemount (12-0) faces Maple Grove (12-0) for the Class 6A crown at the Prep Bowl on December 2nd at U.S. Bank Stadium.