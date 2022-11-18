Class 4A Semifinals: Simley beats Rocori 17-16 to advance to Prep Bowl

The Simley Spartans rushed for 248 yards in a 17-16 win over Rocori on Thursday in the Class 4A state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Gavin Nelson was the bell cow for Simley 167 yards on 32 carries while La’tayvion McCoy-Nunn added explosive plays with a 41-yard run and a 69-yard touchdown catch.

Reid Remackel made a clutch 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans the lead and he he also converted on both extra-points.

