Class 4A Semifinal: Hutchinson beats Zimmerman 42-28 to advance to Prep Bowl

AJ Ladwig ran for 109 yards and scored four touchdowns as Hutchinson beat Zimmerman 42-28 to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

Ladwig’s first three touchdowns helped build a 20-0 Hutchinson lead before Zimmerman staged a comeback. Caden Spence had touchdown runs of 30 yards and 47 yards and Hutchinson only led 20-14 at the half. Spence finished with 230 yards rushing.

Hutchinson iced the with 4:14 remaining in the 4th quarter when Carter Verhasselt broke loose for a 45-yard score.

Hutchinson will play Simley at the Prep Bowl.

