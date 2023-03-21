Boys Hoops: Orono beats Hermantown in 3A quarterfinals

The Orono boys basketball team advanced to the state semifinals in Class 3A after an 84-82 win over Hermantown on Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Orono senior Isaiah Hagen led all scorers with 35 points. Hermantown’s Abraham Soumis scored 34 points.

Orono is the No. 2 seed in the 3A bracket and advances to play No. 3 seed DeLaSalle on Thursday at Target Center with a 2 p.m. scheduled tip-off. That game can be seen on 45TV.

