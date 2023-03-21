Boys Hoops: Alexandria advances with win over Mankato East in Class 3A quarterfinals

The Alexandria boys basketball team is headed to the Class 3A state semifinals after a 62-57 win over Mankato East Tuesday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Alexandria was led by junior Grayson Grove and a 20 points, 10 rebounds double-double.

Alexandria Area will play Totino-Grace at Thursday at noon at the Target Center in the Class 3A state semifinals.

