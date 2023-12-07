Clash w/ rival Wisconsin ahead for Gopher women’s hockey

There doesn’t typically need to be much additional hype added to any Minnesota / Wisconsin athletic contest, but the latest installment of the “Border Battle” comes with some fresh motivation for the Gopher women’s hockey team.

Last season, Wisconsin beat Minnesota at the Frozen Four in Duluth ending the Gophers’ season in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker in the national semifinal.

The teams’ first clash of the new season comes this weekend at Ridder Arena.

Click the video box to watch Gopher womens hockey players Taylor Stewart and Ella Huber, along with head coach Brad Frost, preview this weekend’s series against Wisconsin