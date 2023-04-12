Citing lack of healthy players, Gopher women’s tennis team forfeits remainder of season

The Gopher women’s tennis team is calling off the rest of their season due to player injuries.

Mark Coyle, the Athletic Director for the University of Minnesota, announced Wednesday morning that the team is down to just three healthy players.

In a statement, Coyle said in part, “…This is an unfortunate and extremely unique situation where we no longer have enough healthy student-athletes to compete for the remainder of the season. We have communicated our situation to the Big Ten, and I commend our student-athletes who have proudly competed for the Maroon and Gold this year. This is an extremely difficult way for their season to end.”

Minnesota played the majority of the season with only four healthy student-athletes and wrapped up with a 5-12 record.

The Gophers were originally slated to play five more regular season matches in addition to the Big Ten Tournament.