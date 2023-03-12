Vikings legends Foreman, Eller reflect on legacy of Bud Grant

Former Vikings running back great Chuck Foreman played for the Vikings from 1973 to 1979, each season with Bud Grant as head coach.

Pro Football hall of Famer Carl Eller was a Vikings defensive end from 1964-1978.

Grant died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Foreman and Eller spoke with KSTP Sports on Saturday about their legendary head coach and the legacy he leaves behind.

