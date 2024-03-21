1-on-1 with Wolves coach Chris Finch on state of team, injury updates, and more

With 13 regular season games to go, the Wolves’ push for playoff positioning continues. Currently the 3-seed in the Western Conference, the Wolves trail 2-seed Denver by 1 game and 1-seed Oklahoma City by 1.5 games. The Wolves have a 3.5 game cushion on 4-seed L.A. Clippers.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Wolves coach Chris Finch on Thursday morning. They touched on the current state of the team, injury updates, and more.

The Wolves were without their top three big men for a key matchup Tuesday night with the Denver Nuggets. In a tight game, the Wolves lost by three points.

A head injury sidelined Naz Reid and a sprained left rib kept Rudy Gobert out for the third straight game. Reid was initially hurt in Monday’s win at Utah. Finch said he’s close to clearing the concussion protocol and has been cleared for basketball activities.

As for Gobert, it’s a pain threshold situation. He was to go full contact on Thursday afternoon for the first time since suffering the rib issue. Bottom-line: Gobert and Reid are not expected to miss extended time.

All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his seventh straight game with a meniscus tear in his left knee. He’ll be re-evaluated in mid-April following surgery last week.

The Wolves host Cleveland on Friday and Golden State on Sunday.