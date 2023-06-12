Chris Finch talks off-season happenings at Wolves and Lynx Academy

nbsp;

Wolves coach Chris Finch helped launch the team’s summer camp tour on Monday morning in Eagan.

The Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy hosts clinics annually for all skill levels throughout the state from June through August. Camps and clinics are open to all youth grades three through six.

KSTP Sports was in attendance at the Eagan Community Center and spoke with Finch about the camp and about his team. The Wolves have the 53rd pick in next week’s 2023 NBA Draft.

Finch touched on Anthony Edwards working out in town, Kyle Anderson’s recent eye surgery, what he’s learned from watching the playoffs, if his team has any untouchable players in trade talks, and more.