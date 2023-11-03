Fresh off destroying Denver, Wolves coach Finch opines on Edwards, McDaniels, and more after practice Fri., Nov. 3

The Timberwolves continue their four-game homestand Saturday night vs. Utah. The Wolves are coming off their most impressive performance of the season Wednesday.

We spoke with Wolves coach Chris Finch after practice on Friday.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points as the Wolves delivered the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their first loss in five games this season with a 110-89 victory Wednesday in the first rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring.

“I didn’t think our approach was where it needed to be,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “That team came out like they wanted to get some revenge.”

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds with tireless defense on Nikola Jokic and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Timberwolves (2-2), who went 26 for 27 from the foul line and led from start to finish.

Below is a Wolves-Jazz game preview from the Associated Press:

Utah Jazz (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Saturday.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall and 8-8 in Northwest Division action last season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.2 assists per game on 42.9 made field goals last season.

Utah went 37-45 overall, 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 14-27 on the road last season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game last season, 18.7 on free throws and 39.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press contributed to this report