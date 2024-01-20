Chet Holmgren’s No. 34 jersey retired at Minnehaha Academy

Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren is back in the Twin Cities to play against the Timberwolves Saturday night, but before that he stopped by his high school to celebrate his No. 34 jersey being retired.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from Holmgren’s jersey ceremony, plus hear comments from Holmgren about the event.***

Holmgren helped Minnehaha Academy win four state championships from 2017-21. Following his senior season, Holmgren earned Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Holmgren was high school teammates with current Orlando Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs. Suggs also has his No. 1 jersey retired at Minnehaha Academy last year.

Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Timberwolves Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Target Center.