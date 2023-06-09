Lynx coach/GM Cheryl Reeve pumped for exciting weekend featuring Sylvia Fowles jersey retirement

nbsp;

The Minnesota Lynx will celebrate their 25th season all weekend long at Target Center.

Friday night’s home game vs. Indiana will feature 19 of the top-25 players of the Lynx All-25 Team. Lynx legends returning to Target Center include Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, along with Lynx Associate Head Coach Katie Smith and Lynx Assistant Coach Rebekkah Brunson.

Then, after Sunday’s game vs. Los Angeles the Lynx will honor Fowles by retiring her No. 34. She retired after the 2022 season. Fowles was drafted and spent seven seasons with the Chicago Sky before being traded to Minnesota for her final eight seasons.

Fowles won two WNBA championships and was named Finals MVP both in 2015 and 2017, was named league MVP in 2017, is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2013, 2016, 2021), was named to the All-Defensive Team 11 times, earned eight All-WNBA Team honors and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020).

We spoke with Lynx coach/GM Cheryl Reeve on Friday about the special weekend. Reeve has been here for 14 of the 25 seasons.

Members of the All-25 Team will also participate in community basketball clinic in partnership with Urban Ventures on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis.