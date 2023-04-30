Cheryl Reeve excited for season after opening day of training camp

nbsp;

The Minnesota Lynx’s season is underway after the team held their first day of training camp Sunday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis.

“I get excited for every training camp, but this one had extra energy to it,” said Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. “The newness, the excitement, the uncertainty. The expectation I put on myself to get this group to do things that people don’t think that they can do.”

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Cheryl Reeve.***

The Lynx’s first preseason game is Friday against the Washington Mystics at Target Center. Minnesota’s season opener is Friday May 19 against Chicago at Target Center.