Boys State Hoops: Future Gopher Isaac Asuma leads Cherry to 1A quarterfinal win

After finishing in fourth place the last two years, the Cherry high school boys basketball team plans on trumping that result this time around. The top seed in Class 1A, Cherry easily beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday morning in the quarterfinals at Target Center. The Tigers won 78-46.

The Knights beat Cherry in last year’s state semifinal, 61-57. So you know Thursday’s win felt extra special to the Tigers.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

Future Gophers guard Isaac Asuma had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for Cherry.

Cherry’s Isaiah Asuma led all scorers with 26 points on 11 of 13 shooting from the field.

Cherry has a 22-game winning streak. They will play 5-seed Nevis Friday at noon on 45-TV at Williams Arena in the 1A semifinals.