Q&A: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma is top 2024 recruiting target for Gophers basketball

Cherry junior guard Isaac Asuma is one of the top recruits in the state — Cherry is on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota. He officially visited the Gophers last weekend and detailed the trip with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

***Click the video box above to see Asuma in action and to watch our interview, via Zoom***

The Gophers offered Asuma May 2022 and have made him their top 2024 recruiting priority. Iowa State, Butler, and Xavier are among other high-major programs after Asuma.

A career 2,000 point scorer, Asuma is hoping to lead his team to a 1A state championship in March. They fell in the semifinals last year. Come spring, he’ll play AAU for D1 Minnesota.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Asuma can play multiple positions. Asuma becomes the first basketball player from Cherry to receive a full-ride Division I basketball offer. He began his varsity career as a 7th grader.

An exceptional athlete and student, Asuma also excels on the football field.