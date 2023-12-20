Chanhassen’s Macy and Woods commit to Minnesota and South Dakota St.

Many high school football players across the country signed their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level today. Chanhassen’s Sam Macy and Maxwell Woods committed to Minnesota and South Dakota State respectively.

Sam Macy will play on the defensive line for the Gophers, he helped lead Chanhassen to a state title in 2023. Macy plans on enrolling at Minnesota in the spring.

Maxwell Woods is headed to Brookings, S.D. to play for the Jackrabbits. He was named Mr. Football in Minnesota in 2023, and was a key part of Chanhassen’s state championship.