Chanhassen football tops Class 5A with first trip to state tournament

The Chanhassen football team is undefeated and has been one of the top teams in Class 5A all season. Now the Storm are playing in the state tournament for the first time in program history.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Chanhassen seniors Sam Macy, Brayden Windschitl, and head coach Cullen Nelson***

Chanhassen is 10-0 going into the quarterfinal round of the 5A state bracket. The Storm will play Mahtomedi on Saturday at 1p.m. at Apple Valley High School.

To view the 5A state bracket, click here.