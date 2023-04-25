Future Gophers pitcher Will Whelan leads Centennial over Maple Grove

Pitcher Will Whelan helped lead the Centennial Cougars to a 5-4 victory over the Maple Grove Crimson at Maple Grove high school on Tuesday afternoon. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

Whelan is committed to the Gophers and part of their 2023 Recruiting Class.

Next up for Centennial will be a game vs. Rogers on Wednesday, and next for Maple Grove will be a game vs. Elk River on Wednesday, as well.