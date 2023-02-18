Centennial/Spring Lake Park upsets Maple Grove 2-1 to advance to state tournament

After splitting the last two section final games, Centennial/Spring Lake Park got the best of Maple Grove in the third straight match-up between the two teams in the Section 5AA championship.

With only a minute and a half remaining in regulation, Jacee Chatleian scored for the Cougars to give them a 2-1 win. Centennial/Spring Lake Park advances to the MSHSL Girls’ State Hockey Tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. Its their fifth trip to the state tourney and the Cougars are looking for their first state championship.

