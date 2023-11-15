Centennial football prepares for first state semifinal appearance in nearly 40 years 

It’ll be the battle of the cougars at U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday night when Lakeville South and Centennial go head-to-head in a 6A semifinal.

For Centennial, the accomplishment is made all the more special as it is the first time since 1984 that they have made it to the semifinals.

Long-time head coach Mike Diggins, quarterback Daylen Cummings, and defensive tackle Melvin Wallace spoke with KSTP this week before practice.

The trio discussed staying focused under the bright lights of U.S. Bank Stadium, their thoughts on Lakeville South, and how the entire school and community feel to make it this far.

***Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Mike Diggins, Daylen Cummings, and Melvin Wallace ***

Edina plays Eden Prairie Friday night in the other 6A semifinal.