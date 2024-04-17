Cedric Mullins hits 2-run homer in bottom of the 9th to give Orioles 4-2 win over Twins

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday and a three-game sweep of the Twins.

It was the first career walk-off homer for Mullins.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much right there,” Mullins said. “Mounty got us going with a single. I was trying to follow it up with another single. I was able to get a pitch that I can handle, and I put it over.”

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander also went deep for the Orioles, their fifth straight game with at least three home runs. Baltimore had a streak that long only twice before in franchise history, in 1996 and 1987.

With one on and one out, Mullins hit a drive to right field off Griffin Jax (1-2) for his fifth homer of the year. Craig Kimbrel (3-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins drinks from the "Homer Hydration Station" as he celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-2. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jess Rapfogel

Pablo López allowed a leadoff homer to Henderson in the first but was outstanding after that. He exited after six innings and 87 pitches, having allowed a run and two hits with seven strikeouts.

Baltimore’s Albert Suárez pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first big league appearance in seven years. The 34-year-old Suárez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk before the game because the Orioles needed somebody to pitch after Tyler Wells went on the injured list the previous day.

“I worked hard for it. I think when you work hard and you have faith in something, it happens,” Suárez said. “I think I enjoyed this moment more than the first time I got called up.”

The right-hander exceeded all reasonable expectations, allowing three hits and striking out four without a walk.

The Twins scored twice in the seventh to take the lead briefly. Austin Martin’s single scored Manuel Margot from first — he’d been running with the pitch. One out later, Kyle Farmer’s single scored Martin.

Santander tied it in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot.

Suárez pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and 2017. After pitching at Triple-A in 2018, mostly as a reliever, he spent the next few years in Japan and South Korea. The Orioles signed him to a minor league contract last September.

“I know he’s very thankful to be back in the big leagues, and he just told the group that,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “But we saw in spring training just how mature he is. He’s a grown man.”

Hyde said he can envision Suárez making more starts for the Orioles.

UP NEXT

Twins: Have an off day Thursday before hosting Detroit on Friday night. Joe Ryan (0-1) starts for Minnesota against Jack Flaherty (0-1).

Orioles: Are off Thursday before beginning a series at Kansas City. Dean Kremer (0-1) takes the mound for Baltimore against Alec Marsh (2-0).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.