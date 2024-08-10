CB Stephon Gilmore to visit Vikings on Monday

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to travel to Minnesota and visit the Vikings on Monday, a source confirms with KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Gilmore started every game for the Dallas Cowboys last season and spent two seasons with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when they were both with the New England Patriots in 2017 and 2018.

The Vikings have been looking for depth in the secondary after cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL in training camp and rookie Khyree Jackson was tragically killed in a car accident in early July.

Gilmore, 33, is a five-time Pro-Bowler and was the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.