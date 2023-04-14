Eden Prairie native Blake Cashman earns second NFL contract with Texans

Former Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman is entering his 5th season in the NFL, second with Houston. The Texans like Cashman so much that they extended his contract last November through the 2023 season.

We caught up with Cashman recently before he headed back to Houston for the start of off-season workouts. He was a 5th round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2019.

The Eden Prairie native has 3.5 career sacks, including one of Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes Jr. in December.

Cashman is valuable on special teams too.