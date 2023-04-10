Woodbury native J.C. Hassenauer entering 6th year in NFL

Former East Ridge high school and Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer recently signed with the New York Giants. 2023 will be his sixth year in the NFL, which is a great accomplishment for an undrafted free agent.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Hassenauer recently, right before news broke of signing with the Giants.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Hassenauer***

Hassenauer, a center and guard and 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, entered the NFL with Atlanta as an undrafted prospect out of Alabama in 2018. The following year, he joined Pittsburgh, where he played all 45 of his career games. He made seven starts with the Steelers – five at center and two at left guard. Hassenauer played in all 17 games last season.

Before departing Alabama, he started against Georgia in the national title game.