Vikings safety Cam Bynum spending summer break in the Philippines and giving back in big ways

Vikings safety Cam Bynum recently wrapped up a two-day NFL camp at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Manila, Philippines June 24-25th. The event attracted dozens of talented young athletes from around the region, introducing them to American football.

Bynum will be in the Philippines until a few days before training camp opens in late July, continuing to also aid in the recovery effort a year after typhoon Megi battered the island of Leyte. He also was hands-on last July before training camp.

Bynum’s mother is half-Filipino.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Bynum from the Philippines, via Zoom, to hear all about the camp and his preparation for the season. Bynum did the call from a state-of-the-art before one of his workouts.

Bynum was the only Viking to play 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, and he totaled a career-high six passes defensed.

The Vikings selected Bynum in the 4th round of the 2021 Draft.