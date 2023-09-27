RB Cam Akers excited to join Vikings

Much of the typical team-switching stress for an NFL player will be irrelevant for new Vikings RB Cam Akers.

The fourth-year running back’s arrival with the Minnesota Vikings after being traded by the Los Angeles Rams was about as seamless of a schematic transition as he could find. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was his offensive coordinator during his first two seasons with the Rams.

Akers is expected to make his Vikings debut Sunday at Carolina.

Getting a fresh start in a contract year once the season has already begun is an unusual scenario, but conflict between Akers and the Rams’ coaching staff over the last two years precipitated the deal with Kyren Williams passing him on the depth chart during training camp.

The trade, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said, was in no way an indictment on current starter Alexander Mattison, who took over the featured spot for the departed Dalvin Cook this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report