A homecoming for Caleb Thielbar as Twins Caravan visits Randolph, MN

Newly-crowned Hall of Famer Joe Mauer is the modern-day face of baseball in Minnesota. Or, at least, he is in most of Minnesota. In the small town of Randolph (population: 466), Big Joe takes a backseat to hometown hero Caleb Thielbar.

When the 2024 Twins Caravan rolled in to visit Randolph’s only school, the kids gave Thielbar a hero’s welcome.

