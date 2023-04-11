Vikings FB C.J. Ham excited to sign contract extension

C.J. Ham is the longest-tenured player in the Vikings offense and he’ll be around for even longer. He signed a 2-year extension through 2025 recently, and spoke with KSTP Sports about that decision.

Ham was due a $2.95 million base salary this season and would’ve had a $3.8 million cap hit, according to Over The Cap. This extension creates around $1 million in space for 2023.

Ham caught 10 passes for 86 yards last season, adding 7 yards on four carries. Ham picked up nine first downs on his 14 touches. Presumably, with extension in hand, his role will increase in 2023.

Ham did play a lot on special teams in 2022.

Ham has spent all six of his NFL seasons in Minnesota, with one Pro Bowl appearance.