Buzzer beater from Chavis lifts Park Center over Lakeville North

Casmir “Cash” Chavis hit a floater as time expired to give the Park Center boys basketball team an 81-79 win over Lakeville North on Saturday at the Tip-off Classic in Hopkins.

Chavis, a Washington Huskies commit, finished the game with 23 points and five assists. Chiang Ring added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates who improve to 4-0 this season.

Wisconsin Badgers commit Jack Robison led Lakeville North with 25 points. Andrew Quam chipped in with 22 points for the Panthers.

