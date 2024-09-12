Buxton reinstated for the Twins following right hip inflammation

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced that they had reinstated centerfielder Byron Buxton.

Originally on the 10-day injured list, Buxton has missed the Twins’ last 28 games due to right hip inflammation.

Before being placed on the injured list, Buxton had played in 90 Twins games this season, hitting .275 with 23 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 49 RBI and 54 runs scored.

To make room for Buxton, Austin Martin has been optioned to Triple-A St. Paul. Martin concludes his third separate stint with the Twins this year.

In total, Martin has played 89 games this season, hitting .252. with 16 doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI and 41 runs scored.