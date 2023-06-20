Buxton, Baldelli address offensive struggles, lack of timeline for return

nbsp;

Byron Buxton and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli were frank and honest about the Twins’ star’s recent offensive struggles as the team’s designated hitter, and why there is not a foreseeable timeline for Buxton’s return to the outfield.

Buxton has exclusively played as the Twins’ designated hitter this season after battling a variety of injuries and ailments throughout his career.

Not counting the Covid-shortened 2020 season (in which he played 35 of the Twins 60 games), Buxton has averaged playing 83 games per season since becoming a full-time Twin before the 2016 season.

He has played 55 of 72 games so far this season.