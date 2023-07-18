Bueckers, Jones, Suggs headline Twin Cities Pro-Am game

nbsp;

Some of the top basketball players from Minnesota shared the court Monday night at the Twin Cities Pro-Am.

Apple Valley’s Tyus Jones (Washington Wizards), Minnehaha Academy’s Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), and Hopkins alumni Paige Bueckers (UConn) and Amaya Battle (Gophers) were all involved in a game between Team Tyus vs. Strictly. Suggs and Jones were playing while Bueckers and Battle were coaches.

Bueckers is eager to play again after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

***Click video box for highlights and interviews***