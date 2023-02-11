Brodzinski scores twice in Gophers 4-1 win over Badgers

Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals and Justen Close made 36 saves as the top-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team handed the Wisconsin Badgers a 4-1 loss Friday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

Minnesota was out-shot 21-3 in the first period but led going into the first intermission when Logan Cooley scored with 4:03 remaining in the period. The Gophers quickly went up 2-0 when Jimmy Snuggerud scored 1:04 into the second period.

Brodzinski scored later in the second period, then again early in the third period to put the game out of reach. Brock Caufield scored Wisconsin’s only goal, breaking Close’s shutout with 1:31 remaining in regulation.