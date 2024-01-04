Brian Flores on challenging but rewarding season with Vikings

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon, including KSTP Sports.

Among topics brought up: what the defense needs to do better to help the offense, his personal development this season, as well as what his time in Minnesota has meant to him.

Flores is completing his first year with the Vikings. He was in the mix last January for the Arizona head coaching job, and his name could emerge again this coaching cycle.