Brett Bateman excited to transition from Gophers outfield to Cubs prospect

Arden Hills native and Gophers center fielder Brett Bateman is transitioning to professional baseball after getting drafted last week in the 8th round by the Chicago Cubs. The former Mounds View high school standout was an All-Big Ten second team selection in 2023.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Bateman, who’s already in Mesa, Arizona at the Cubs’ facility.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Bateman***

Bateman started in 48 of the 50 games in his junior season with the Gophers. He batted .354 with 67 hits, 29 runs, 17 stolen bases and 12 RBIs. He also had a 1.000 fielding percentage, making highlight reel plays in center field. He played in 128 career games with the Gophers.

Bateman also played in the Northwoods League in 2021 and 2022 and spent a few weeks earlier this summer playing in the Cape Cod League.

Bateman, 21, played for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League. He has batted .500 with 23 hits, 13 RBIs, six runs and five stolen bases in 13 games.

Having another year of college eligibility, Bateman admitted that it was a tough decision to turn pro.