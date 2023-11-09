Breck guard Daniel Freitag signs with Wisconsin Badgers

National Signing Day Wednesday brought us Breck senior guard Daniel Freitag officially signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Wisconsin. Freitag was previously at Bloomington Jefferson.

Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a release that “Daniel is an excellent addition to our program. We identified him early in the process, not only as a player but also as a person we want inside of our locker room. His infectious personality and bright smile will make him a fan favorite. Daniel has the kind of perspective and values that align perfectly with who we are as a program.”

KSTP Sports was at Breck on Wednesday to watch Freitag and tennis star Isabelle Einess sign their letter of intents. Einess will play at Seton Hall.

A four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Freitag is ranked the No.113 prospect in the country and the No. 23 point guard.

Freitag also held D-1 football offers, including from the Gophers. But chose not to play football this year, putting all his focus on hoops.