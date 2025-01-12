Breakout season continues for Tommies men’s hoops w/ 119-104 win over S. Dakota

St. Thomas cruised to their fourth straight win 119-104 over South Dakota continuing their 8-0 unbeaten start to the season at Schoenecker Arena.

The Tommies were led by Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native Miles Barnstable who scored 28 points including four triples and four rebounds.

A fast-paced tempo saw St. Thomas hold a 60-51 lead at halftime thanks to a shifty move from Drake Dobbs to beat the buzzer.

Once the horn sounded in the second half the Tommies controlled the game thanks to a barrage of threes. Carter Bjerke connected on back-to-back triples to give St. Thomas a 69-55 lead.

Barnstable matched Bjerke with two consecutive triples of his own extending the lead to 19 points.

South Dakota had one run left, but the Tommies responded late in the game to win it comfortably thanks to all five starters in double figures and a total of seven overall.

Three Minnesota natives in Kendall Blue (Woodbury), Dobbs (Eden Prairie) and Bjerke (Plymouth) combined for 49 points.

St. Thomas is back in action on Jan. 18 at home hosting Denver looking to add to its 14-5 record and strong start to Summit League play (4-0).