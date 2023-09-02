Brainerd kicks off season with 34-6 victory at Mahtomedi

The Brainerd Warriors traveled over two hours to take on the Zephyrs of Mahtomedi in the season opener for both teams.

The Warriors were led by quarterback Eli Hoelz and running back Sean Holbrook. They wrecked any chance of a jubilant Mahtomedi home opener with a relentless offensive assault that led the Warriors to a 34-6 victory.

Next for the Brainerd Warriors will be Elk River at Brainerd High School next Friday night.

Mahtomedi will visit St. Paul Central next Friday night.

