Boys State Hoops: Minnetonka gets past upset-minded Eagan in state semifinals

Greyson Uelmen scored 21 points as No. 3 Minnetonka beat Eagan 68-45 in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday night at Williams Arena.

Unseeded Eagan, who had defeated No. 2 Park Center in the quarterfinals, were led by Alex Schroepfer who scored 16 points.

Minnetonka will face defending champion Wayzata in the Class 4A championship game Saturday night. Wayzata beat the Skippers both times they squared off during the regular season.

